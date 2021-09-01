As per new reports in the coming months, Google will unveil its new Pixel 6, also tech giant has already given fans a glimpse of its next-generation Android hardware earlier this month. But now, new reports revealed that this new device is going to be introduced and Google could takeover Apple iPhone with its upcoming major update if the newest rumours are true.

While September is the month associated with new iPhone models released by Apple and Google is the new iPhone model expected to unveil its latest Pixel devices in October this year, things may be shaken up drastically with new launches. Google is preparing for a major online event on Monday 13 September, according to the latest rumours from China’s Weibo social media network.

Google May Overtake the Apple iPhone With the Next Major Android Update

Although Google or Apple still have to confirm these dates, many predictions have already been made that the pre-orders for the new iPhone will go live on 17 September. Apple is happy to introduce its new product, all indicators point to 13 September for the event.

Although there is nothing specific yet, it is expected that Google will be releasing the Pixel 6 with a major android update that will leave iPhone behind if Weibo’s rumours are correct. It would be perfectly meaningful if Google piped Apple to the before the uncovered event of the iPhone new model.

Now before you get too excited about the 6 pixels, Jon Prosser joined in on the rumours of September. Prosser disclosed in a post on Twitter he guesses that the tech giant won’t say anything until October, and we’re simply going to have to wait and watch.

