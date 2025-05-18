Google may soon launch a desktop mode for Android devices. This feature, similar to Samsung’s DeX and Motorola’s Smart Connect, is meant to bring a PC-like experience to smartphones. A recent leak from Android’s source code suggests that this feature is currently under development and getting closer to a public release.

Interestingly, this is not entirely new. The first signs of Android’s desktop mode appeared back in 2023. But now, it seems Google is actively working on improving it. According to reports, the interface still needs more polishing, so it’s not ready for release yet.

Google May Soon Launch Desktop Mode for Android Phones: Leaked Code Reveals Plans

It is unlikely that the desktop mode will be introduced with Android 16. Most sources believe it will come with Android 17, likely launching with the next generation of Pixel phones. As with many new Android features, Google may test it first on Pixel devices before expanding to other brands.

The leaked code refers to the feature as “Android Desktop Mode.” It is expected to offer several useful tools and functions. Users will be able to open multiple apps in resizable windows. This allows for real multitasking, much like what you experience on a desktop computer. The system will also have familiar desktop-like navigation elements. These include taskbars, app switching, and easier app management — features that resemble Windows or Chrome OS.

Another highlight of Android Desktop Mode is the smooth switch between mobile and desktop interfaces. Users will connect their phone to an external monitor using a USB-C cable. However, there is a chance that wireless support may be added later. Brands like Samsung and Motorola already allow users to access their desktop modes wirelessly, so Google may follow the same path.

This feature could be useful for people who want to use their phones like a mini computer. It could be handy for work, presentations, or simply multitasking on a bigger screen. If done right, it might reduce the need to carry a laptop for basic tasks.

For now, this desktop mode is still under testing. There’s no confirmed release date yet. But since it is being refined and included in internal builds, we may see it officially announced in 2025.

In short, Google is finally catching up with a feature that has been popular in some Android phones for years. Desktop Mode in Android could be a game-changer for productivity. It shows how smartphones are becoming more powerful and flexible, blurring the lines between phones and PCs. Keep an eye out for Android 17 — that’s when this feature will likely make its debut.