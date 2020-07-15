Google has added a new security feature in its Google Meet video chat service for education subscribers. With this new addition, anonymous users won’t be able to join meetings organized by G Suite for Education or G Suite Enterprise for Education subscribers. This new feature is due to go into effect over the next 15 days. So, It may not be enabled for all Google Meet subscribers immediately. For readers’ information, an unknown user is the one who is not signed in to a Google account.

Google Meet Adds New Security Feature for Online Classes

Now users will have to be logged into a Google account to attend online classes over Meet. The new features appear to be designed to stop “zoombombing,” where unauthorized users get entered into meetings and distract the education subscribers by broadcasting irrelevant videos or hurling insults.

Due to Pandemic, the school lessons have moved online but some students are sharing the links to their mates and ask them to pranksters in order to disrupt them in the hope that they will be allowed to leave early.

It is important to mention here that Google is not the only company that faced this issue and now resolved. Zoom, where the “zoombombing” comes from, has brought a range of new security and privacy improvements to deal with the increasing security issues.

According to Google, the new security settings will be turned on by default for Education customers.