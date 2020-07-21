Google Meet appears on Gmail App for Android

In recent months, Google has been offering users even more ways to reach Google Meet, making it a more convenient option for video calls during the pandemic. The roll out of the video chat service inside the Gmail app for iOS and Android is one of the things the tech giant promised, and Google has remained true to its word. It’s just started rolling out Meet for the Android app on Gmail, one week after iOS users got access to the service with their application.

The Android app will be updated with a dedicated Meet tab, as the company said when it first announced its plans. Users will be able to join meetings from there, or start new ones. The function will be on by default, but users can hide the tab in the settings of their app by unticking “Show the Meet tab for video calling.” This will be open to all users but customer calls from non-G Suite (i.e. free) will be limited to 60 minutes. That being said, the law will not be applied until after 30 September.

How to use Google Meet?

Go to meet.google.com (or, open the iOS or Android app, or launch a Google Calendar meeting).

Select Begin a new meeting, or insert a code for your meeting.

Choose the account you wish to use on Google.

Tap Meet at Enter. You’ll be able to add other people to your meeting, too.

In the future, Gmail will have more access for G Suite users than just Meet. Google has major plans to develop it into a hub for its business services, confirming just a few days ago that integration with Google Chat, Docs and Rooms is coming to its iOS and Android apps, too.