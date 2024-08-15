Google Meet Gets a Makeover With New Features & A Fresh Interface

Yesterday, Google hosted the highly anticipated Made by Google event. It was a whirlwind of announcements, introducing several new features and hardware updates. From the latest Google Pixel 9 to the Pixel Watch, the search giant spared no effort in disclosing its technological advancements. Amidst the excitement, Google Meet stood out, promising a more cohesive and dynamic video call experience. Let’s dig into it.

From Filters to Functionality: The All-New Google Meet Experience

Interface Overhaul: A Fresh New Look

Google is giving Google Meet a notable makeover with a brand-new layout, improving user experience. The redesign concentrates on consistency across platforms, smoothing out the inconsistencies left by the Duo merger years ago. The freshened interface will enhance aesthetics and functionality, creating a seamless experience for meetings and video calls.

Enhanced Functionality: More Than Just Video Calls

Google Meet is bringing several functional improvements to make video calling more intuitive. One such update is the ability to quickly pull up a chat window. It enables participants to share links and resources without interrupting the call flow. Moreover, there are new emoji reaction tools that allow users to express themselves during group calls subtly. This feature enhances communication and ensures uninterrupted flow of conversation.

Personalization and Accessibility

The app is taking personalization to the next level by allowing users to pile effects like custom backgrounds and video filters, applying more than one simultaneously. This feature is quite handy while showing your face during a commute. The best part is that the platform’s on-the-go mode, previously available for meetings, is now extended to video calls. It ensures that users remain connected even in challenging environments.

Sharing is Caring: Screen Sharing and More

Google is enhancing its screen-sharing capabilities on Meet. Users can now share their screens with everyone on the call. In this way, they can easily present documents, videos, or even apps. This feature is important for professional settings and improves collaboration by allowing participants to visualize concepts and ideas.

Live Captions & Device Switching

Acknowledging the global nature of its user base, Google Meet is introducing live captions in over 70 languages. What? Yes, you heard right. This feature makes the platform more inclusive as it breaks down language barriers and ensures that every participant can follow along. Moreover, the search giant is facilitating device switching mid-call, allowing users to seamlessly change devices without disrupting the call.

Google Meet is poised to transform the video call experience. These features will start rolling out over the next few months. Brace yourselves to look forward to a more personalized, accessible, and intuitive platform.