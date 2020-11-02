



Google has introduced the latest feature for its video meeting platform, “Google Meet.” The new feature allows its users to replace their Background with a picture on a Google meet. For now, this latest functionality is only for desktop users. However, the application for iOS and Android is still waiting to get an update soon. Moreover, with the custom background feature has a changing option, with which users can select an image from Google’s library that includes landscapes, abstract backgrounds, and office spaces.

All the Google Meet users can upload their custom background images during the live video calls. In an official blog post announcing the feature, Google said, “You can either use Google’s hand-picked images, which include office spaces, landscapes, and abstract backgrounds or upload your own image,”

Google Meet has launched a Custom Background Feature for Desktop Users

Furthermore, for this feature’s working, a user does not need any extra software or an extension. The mobile app users of Google Meet are expected to get the functionality anytime soon.

According to a report, Google states that it might take seven days for eligible devices to get this new feature. Initially, no admin control for the new functionality has been given.

Google said, “Admin controls to select which organizational units can use custom and preset backgrounds for meetings they organize will be introduced later this year,”

Furthermore, the custom background feature is launched for Business starter, Google Meet Essentials, Business Plus, Business Standard, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Standard, Non-profit customers, Enterprise for Education, and personal Google accounts.

Besides this, the functionality of uploading your picture as a background is still not available to members of the meetings organized by Education customers.

Changing Desktop Background in Google Meet

For changing steps in Google Meet on Mac and Windows, you need to follow these simple steps given below:

Firstly, go to Google Meet > select a meeting> Change Background. Then you can join a meeting.

If you want to change a background during a call, click on the Three dots: More option located on the button right corner. Then click on the Change Background option. When you select the option, your camera will automatically turn on.

Furthermore, if you want to select the pre-uploaded Background, you can choose one from the listed options. If you’re going to upload a custom background image, then you have to click on Add.

