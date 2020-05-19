During Coronavirus pandemic, everyone is getting stick to online platforms to stay in contact with their beloved ones. This is the reason that the Google Meet is enjoying rising popularity and has crossed the 50 million downloads mark on Google Play Store.

Early into the COVID-19 lockdown, the Microsoft Teams and Zoom got popular among the users due to free accessibility. Google couldn’t remain calm and took the notice. That’s why Google made its tool more widely accessible, and the result has been a huge spike in downloads. Google Meet was downloaded over 50 million times on the Play Store till May 17.

Google Meet Hits 50 Million Downloads

Recently, the tech giant made Google Meet free to everyone with a Google account and this might be the reason that it has quickly crossed 50 million downloads on Playstore.

Javier Soltero Vice President & GM, G Suite had said in a blog post:

“We’ve re-engineered Google Meet, originally built for secure business meetings, to make it free and available to all. Since making Meet’s advanced features free for all G Suite and G Suite for Education users in March, we’ve seen daily usage grow by 30x, with Meet hosting 3 billion minutes of video meetings daily. Last month, we were adding roughly 3 million new users every day. That’s why we’re expanding the offering to more people around the world”

