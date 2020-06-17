Today, Google is getting ready to integrate its Meet app with Gmail. It will bring the videoconferencing service directly into Gmail for iOS and Android. Now the users of Gmail mobile will not rely on the dedicated Google Meet app to join meetings.

Google will include Meet as a separate, and rather large, tab at the bottom of the main Gmail interface. In case you are not willing to see the Meet to appear as a tab, then you have the option to turn off the Meet integration in the settings menu.

Google Meet Hits Gmail for iOS and Android

Back at the end of April, Google made Google Meet free for everyone, and the company has suddenly started to integrate the service into Gmail without wasting any time. The users of Gmail for iOS and Android will find the new Meet tab to quickly join meetings.

The verge says in its blog that “Google has really been pushing Meet as part of Gmail, with giant blue buttons appearing inside new Google Calendar entries. This new mobile integration is the latest attempt to go head-to-head with Zoom, the video conferencing app that has soared in popularity during the stay at the home era. Both Google and Microsoft have been chasing Zoom’s success, with new features and free services aimed at winning over Zoom users.”

Google is so willing and wants more people to know about Meet especially after its free trails. At the same time, it is struggling hard to remove any friction that could keep potential users from using it.