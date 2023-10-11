Google Meet Improve Group Calls with 1080p HD Quality for Workspace Users

There is good news for all Google Meet users. The search engine giant Google is now launching the ability to stream 1080p-quality webcam feeds during group calls for Workspace subscribers. In order to use the new feature, the participants (having full HD cams) just need to turn on the new feature by accepting a prompt that’ll automatically appear on the join screen.

Once turned on, a 1080p icon will appear on the upper right of the video box as a confirmation. Furthermore, the users in the meeting can enjoy the higher-resolution video if the enabled user is pinned or if the viewer’s screen is large enough to display it.

If you want to set it to HD, then visit the settings menu and then adjust the quality configuration for video. According to Google, the new HD video feature is available now for Workspace customers, including Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Workspace Individual subscribers. However, this time around, it seems like paying Google One users are missed.

Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that the company first enabled the high-quality video feature back in April. However, it only functioned during one-on-one sessions at the time. Now, the new feature has encompassed group calls on the web that include three or more participants.

