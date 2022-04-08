Google Meet new Features Makes Users Experience Better

Covid-19 era gave boom to the IT sector and distant learning. People realized that they can do daily activities on the same schedule by staying at home. Many companies provided platforms for face-to-face meetings at a commercial level and also for educational purposes. Google is the most creative and full of energy entity that gave Google Meet to the users as a blessing to sail through the difficult time of the pandemic. Many companies and schools benefitted from the innovative app and since that time the video conferencing app is trying to make itself better than before. Google has now introduced two new features in Google meet to make it a more convenient and user-friendly app for the consumers. Google Meet new Features are aimed at making the experience of people better.

The first improvement in Google meet will give users the ability to exit the meeting when they forget to leave the meeting room even after the meeting has long ended and become the last one who is left behind. This new update will give reminders to the users to avoid such weird situations. When the user will be the last person in the meeting, he will get a prompt message after five minutes have passed asking “If you want to stay or go”. If the person is busy somewhere else and doesn’t reply within two minutes after receiving the message, the user will automatically be booted from the meeting.

Google Meet new Features will Launch on April 11

The second feature is related to the centralized host management location. In this, the host and co-host options are moved to one place under the “Host controls” menu. Before this change, these controls were scattered around and users were having difficulty to manage the meeting settings. This new change will eliminate the need to go between the menus and will surely reduce time. It will also give ease in the ability to share screens and join or leave the meetings at the right time. The new update will give a novel intuitive experience to the users making it more attractive.

The company is rolling out these features to personal Google accounts, G Suite Basic, Business accounts, and Workspace accounts. The launch date is expected to be April 11th. The users are eagerly waiting to see the new features in their accounts.

