Google Meet to Allow Multi-Pin During Meetings

On the Global Accessibility Awareness day, Google announced a few features that are meant to make the accessibility to different apps a lot easier. Thus feature is among the few features. Multi-pin feature is arriving for all the users.

In the Google Meet the multi-pin is of great help. The users will be able yo attach up to three pins/ items. These three pins may include participants, presentations and the pin that needs to be share with the whole class.

According to Google this new feature was initially targeted at the users with some kind of disability. If a deaf or a person whose hearing is not up to the mark, these pins will help the deaf user to pin three screens simultaneously. Among the three pins one will be used for the sign language the other an interpreter and the third for the different participants.

Move and hover over the particular item that u want to pin. Following these steps, you will be able to pin multiple screens. Once the required number of the participants is full the, you can unpin the person you want to remove.

On the Global Accessibility Awareness day, Google also introduced alt-tax option. This new feature will add captions and will make it easy for users to understand what the email is all about.

Furthermore Google plans to integrate its most used and popular communication apps i.e. Meet and Duo. All the features from the Meet like the meetings, in-meeting chat, and content sharing, into the Duo app.

This feature will be a great help for those who multitask.

Also Read: Google’s second-gen Tensor 2 Leaked Specs