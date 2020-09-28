Google Meet has just announced that free versions of Meet will be limited to meetings no longer than 60 minutes. It will be functional after September 30.

A Google spokesperson said in an email, “We don’t have anything to communicate regarding changes to the promo and advanced features expiring. If this changes, we’ll be sure to let you know.”

Google Meet to Limit Meetings to 60 Minutes

Under the extension, users with a Google account are able to create free meetings with up to 100 people with no time limit.

According to the Verge, ‘also going away September 30th are access to advanced features for G Suite and G Suite for Education customers, including allowing meetings of up to 250 participants, live-streams of up to 100,000 people within a single domain, and the ability to save meeting recordings to Google Drive. Those features are normally only available to customers on the “enterprise” tier of G Suite, which costs $25 per user per month’.

During the coronavirus pandemic, back in April, most videoconferencing platforms have been chasing the meteoric rise of Zoom with Meet passing 100 million daily participants.

Google Meet is one of two apps that constitute the replacement for Google Hangouts, the other being Google Chat. With Google Meet, everyone can safely create and join high-quality video meetings for groups.

