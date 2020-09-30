Google realizes that the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic will not go away too early. Everybody knows that it will last for a while, and many people have no choice. They use the internet for work, celebrate their holidays, and attend many events online. Previously Google decided that the unlimited calls on free accounts would expire on September 30th. According to the news officials, Google made an important announcement that; it will ensure that people can stay in touch in the months ahead. Thus, the company decided to extend the promo offer fro free plans until next year.

Facebook Messenger and Zoom are some of the peak choices when we talk about video calls for meetings and conferences. They are easily assessable to everyone.

Google Meet won’t limit calls on free plans to 60 minutes until March 2021

According to Samir Pradhan, Group Product Manager, Google Meet, stated on Tuesday, “As we look ahead to a holiday season with less travel and important milestones like family reunions, PTA meetings and weddings hosted over the video, we want to continue helping those who rely on Meet to stay in touch over the coming months,”

Google Meet is introduced late in the market, but it offered enhanced service compared to Zoom and Facebook Messenger. Google Meet free accounts offer 60 minutes of calls; however, calls in Zoom lasts for 40 minutes.

Gmail users can take the benefit of video chats and add 50 users at a time. On the other side, GSuite users can add 250 participants for live streaming by simply using one link.

As we can say that, Google Meet’s decision is one of the best things for the company right now. If they have not extended the free call dates, users may have shifted to other platforms.

