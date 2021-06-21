Google Meet’s Hand Raising Feature Gets Visible Animation

Google Meet has become extremely popular these days and with the growing number of users, the company is multiplying its features and making them even better with the passing days. Keeping in view the need for a hand-raising feature during the official meeting and online class, Google Meet came up with this brilliant idea but sometimes the person on the other end couldn’t view the hand raised by someone. Initially, this Hand Raising feature was introduced in November 2020, when Covid was at its peak and being digital was the new normal.

So in order to make this feature even more prominent now, the company has come up with improved visual icons and animation on the video tile. Due to this people on the other side would be easily able to see the hand-raising feature and acknowledge it. This update will start rolling out from June 16 in chunks.

Announced on the Google Workspace blog, this improved hand-raising feature will come in the new update for Google Meet. With the update feature, the app will provide audio notifications when the hand is raised in a meeting. It will automatically lower the hand when the person has spoken. later on, it will move the tile to a more visible position in the video grid.

Also, the app has made the hand raise more visually appealing by animating it. The addition of clickable notification shows the number of raised hands and queues them in order. This feature will not have special admin controls and end-user settings.

The update will be rolled out to users of Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Business customers.

This feature will not be rolled out for Google Workspace Business Starter, G Suite Basic customers, and personal Google accounts.

