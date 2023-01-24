Advertisement

Google is quite active in making its Messaging app more helpful and convenient. Last month, Google added end-to-end encryption support for RCS group chats in the Messages app. According to some latest reports, Google Messages could soon let you create your own profile.

Google Messages Could Soon Let You Create Your Own Profile

As per a screenshot posted in a Reddit post by u/seeareeff, Google may begin adding user profiles to Google Messages. The screenshot contains a page in the app’s settings called “Profile” with ‘Visibility’ controls. It also has settings for ‘notifications’ that would allow you to receive alerts when a user joins Google Messages.

Although these options can be found by searching for “Profiles” in Android’s Settings app, the toggles don’t do anything. There’s also no evidence showing us what a Google Message profile could look like. It seems like Google is testing the feature internally. In a future update, we may get this feature of the Messages app.

Although, this feature is not as necessary. However, there are some possible benefits of it. This feature will be helpful to identify other participants in a group chat. From profiles, you can also identify if someone messages you from an unknown number. Messaging apps have been using Profiles for years, but this would be a feature that not even Apple has with iMessage. Let’s see if the rumour is true when Google will introduce this feature.

