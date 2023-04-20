Google’s Rich Communication Services (RCS) is a messaging platform for Android users. The app provides many of the same features that Apple’s iMessage platform provides iOS users. Android users engaged in an RCS-to-RCS chat get to send messages with 8,000 characters, support higher-quality image sharing, receive read receipts, typing indicators, and end-to-end encryption for one-on-one chats. Google had been beta-testing the encryption for RCS group chats. Now, Google Messages encrypted RCS group chats started rolling out to everyone.
Reputable Android OS specialist Mishaal Rahman also notes the change is a part of version 20230329_00_RC01.phone_dynamic. This suggests you may need an app update to get this feature working. Google has not made a formal announcement about it. But it will eventually roll out to everyone.
Google Messages Encrypted RCS Group Chats Starts Rolling out to Everyone
Check also: Google Messages Delivery Indicators Rolled out for More Beta Testers
For Google Messages users, E2EE for group chats brings the app a smidge closer to security feature parity with instant messaging apps like Signal and WhatsApp. These now-encrypted group chats can also support up to 100 participants per conversation.
If you are updated to the latest version, you can avail of this feature. For this, tap the three-dot icon on the top right of the display and tap on Group details. Under the name of the group, you’ll see a listing that shows the status of end-to-end encryption for this conversation and if there is a green “On,” well it means messages in this particular group are encrypted.
See Also: Google Messages Hides Assistant branded features- Seems Its Time to Say Goodbye