Google Messages Gets Pinch To Zoom Option To Change Font Size

Google Messages has rolled out a new feature to make it easy for its users to read out the text. Google Messages now gets a new pinch to zoom option to change the font size. The feature is initially available for Android users.

Google Messages Rolls Out New Pinch To Zoom Option To Change Font Size

This feature is good for those who have an eye-sight problem or reading smaller text cause them some health problems. The working of this feature is also very easy. All you have to do is open any thread you want to read. Then pinch the text with two fingers and you will see enlarged text in the window.

All timestamps and message bubbles set accordingly. Whereas Icons, like send button, contact avatars and menus remain static. Moreover, users cannot adjust text size while the keyboard is open. Also, the main list view remains unchanged.

There are no words when this feature will be available for all Android users. Surely, it will get some time to reach out to all the users.

Similarly, Google messages has started testing end-to-end encryption in order to keep the conversation safe. After testing E2EE on beta, the feature is finally rolling out for everyone. The E2EE needs both parties (sender and receiver) to have an enabled data/Wi-Fi as this feature does not work for SMS/MMS and group messaging.

