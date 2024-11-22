Google Messages Improves Media Sharing

Google Messages, a popular messaging app, is introducing a much-awaited feature: the ability to share images and videos in their original quality. This update addresses a common complaint from users who often found that shared media lost quality in the compression process.

With the latest update, users can now choose between two options when sharing media:

Optimized for Chats: This option compresses the media to a lower resolution, making it suitable for quick sharing and saving data. Original Quality: This option allows users to share media in its original resolution, ensuring that no quality is lost during the transfer.

To access these options, simply tap on the “Media Quality” button in the top right corner of the chat screen. Once you’ve selected your preferred option, you can add a caption and send the media as usual.

It’s important to note that sharing media in original quality may consume more data, especially for larger files. Users should be mindful of their data usage when choosing this option.

This new feature is currently rolling out to users through the beta version of Google Messages. It’s expected to be available to a wider audience in the coming weeks.