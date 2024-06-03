Google Messages Now Allow Users Edit ‘Sent Texts’

The search giant, Google has introduced seven new features to enhance the functionality of Android devices and services. The most notable among them is a new Google Messages feature, allowing users to edit messages up to 15 minutes after sending them.

Now You Can Edit Sent Google Messages

The all-new Google messages feature is quite handy. To edit a message, Google users need to simply tap and hold on to the sent RCS message. After that, they have to select the pencil icon that appears at the top of the screen. And, That’s all! This long-anticipated feature is now rolling out for all phones running Android 8 or later. It is pertinent to mention that Google Messages is the last one to introduce this feature as such message-editing capabilities are already available on rival platforms like WhatsApp and iMessage.

Other than that, Google is also improving the instant hotspot feature, making it easier to connect an Android tablet or Chromebook to a phone’s hotspot with a single tap. This handy feature eliminates the need for a password. Additionally, users can now switch between connected devices during Google Meet calls by tapping the Cast icon. These updates will be rolling out to Android phones, foldables, and tablets running Android 11 or later on June 10th.

The Google Home Favorites widget, allowing quick access and control of frequently used smart home devices, is now available in public preview. Moreover, it can be added to the home screen on Android phones. Smartwatches running Wear OS 3 or later can also use the Google Home Favorites tile. Furthermore, a new PayPal option is available for Google Wallet in the US and Germany.

Emoji Kitchen will receive new sticker combinations on June 10th, allowing users to share more creative emojis via Gboard. Last but not least, digital car key support is extending to include select Mini, Mercedes-Benz, and Polestar models. This update is available for Android 12 or later, with support for Mini vehicles now rolling out in the US, following its earlier release in the EU on May 13th. Support for Mercedes-Benz will be available on June 10th, while Polestar support will roll out between June 17th and 21st.

These updates together aim to enhance user experience across different Android devices and services, echoing Google’s ongoing commitment to innovation and user convenience.