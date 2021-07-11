According to some latest reports, Google is preparing to integrate Google Messages RCS to work with Samsung’s Continuity feature. This feature will allow Samsung Tablet and Smartwatch users to receive calls and messages from a Samsung smartphone. Moreover, this integration would let the Continuity feature access incoming RCS messages and let users respond while using Google Messages.

Google Messages prepares RCS integration with Samsung Continuity

XDA-Developers was the first to discover this feature through the strings of text contained in the Android Messages app code. The text refers to new permission within the app.

The app will be allowed to send SMS/MMS/RCS using Android Messages with this permission. It will have an access to send messages without any extra approvals.

For those who do not know what the RCS is? It is a next-generation SMS protocol that upgrades text messaging. It provides the features like payments, high-quality photo and file sharing, location sharing, video calls, and much more in a default messaging app.

According to GSMArena, Google Messages was first reported to open an API for third-party apps to handle RCS messaging. Later it was verified that the particular build of Google Messages containing this text is present solely in the Google Messages build for Samsung smartphones.

The permission is being built specifically because Samsung uses Google Messages as the default out-of-the-box messaging app. Before that, Samsung used its own One UI app for SMS and it indeed supported RCS messaging as well.

