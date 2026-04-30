Google Messages is getting a practical update aimed at solving a common annoyance: unwanted marketing messages. While Rich Communication Services (RCS) has improved texting with features like read receipts and media sharing, it has also opened the door for businesses to send promotional content. For many users, this has led to cluttered inboxes and difficulty telling personal chats apart from business messages. With the latest update, Google has made it easier to reduce RCS marketing spam on Messages.

To address this, Google is rolling out a visual redesign that makes the difference much clearer at a glance. The most noticeable change is the introduction of rounded-square icons for business chats. Personal conversations will continue to use circular icons, which most users are already familiar with. This simple shift in shape creates an immediate visual cue, helping users quickly recognize whether a message is from a friend or a company.

Google Messages Redesigned to Reduce RCS Marketing Spam

Another important addition is the verified checkmark for trusted business accounts. Previously, users had to tap on a shield icon to confirm whether a sender was verified. This process was not very intuitive and required extra steps. With the new update, verification status will be visible directly in the chat interface. The checkmark works similarly to verification badges seen on social media platforms, giving users more confidence that a message is legitimate and not a scam.

Google is also replacing the older shield-based system with a more detailed business profile page. Instead of a small icon with limited information, users will now be able to view expanded details about the business in one place. This includes verification status and other relevant information about the sender. The goal is to make everything more transparent and easier to understand without needing to dig through menus.

One of the main benefits of these updates is better control over spam. Since business messages will now stand out more clearly, users can quickly decide what to keep and what to delete. Bulk deletion becomes easier when unwanted promotional messages are visually grouped and identifiable. This is especially useful in regions where RCS-based advertising has been more aggressive.

These changes are part of Google’s broader effort to improve trust and usability within its messaging platform. By aligning business messaging with clearer design standards, the company hopes to create a cleaner and more user-friendly experience. While the issue of spam may not disappear entirely, these improvements make it much easier to manage.

The update has already been spotted in a recent beta version of the app, suggesting that a wider rollout is not far away. Once available to all users, it should significantly reduce confusion and help people focus on the conversations that matter most.