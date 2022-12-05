In October, Google rolled out a new icon and numerous new features for Google Messages. Now, the company is adding a highly-requested feature to the Messages. According to a recent blog post, Google Messages will soon implement end-to-end encryption for group chats, significantly enhancing the security of your group interactions.

Google Messages has only supported end-to-end encryption for one-on-one chats up to this point. Google says it will soon begin implementing end-to-end encryption for group conversations. In the next weeks, the functionality will initially become accessible to those participating in the open beta program. The business has not yet specified a rollout date for all Google Messages users. However, we anticipate that all users will have access to end-to-end encryption for group conversations before the end of the year.

Google Messages to Get End to End Encryption For Group Chats

These encrypted chats function similarly to how RCS handles messages for one-on-one discussions, appearing automatically in threads that are supported. Once enabled on your device, a lock symbol will show on the send icon to notify you of the change. Users will be notified when the function becomes available on their smartphone, and according to social media, this change is occurring swiftly. Mishaal Rahman of Esper.io published pictures late Thursday demonstrating the E2EE rollout to Messages users. It appears to be a server-side deployment combined with beta version 20221129 of the app and the current version of Play Services; for messages to be encrypted, the functionality must be accessible to all group members.

