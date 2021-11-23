Google Messages will now support iMessage reactions as emoji

In 2020, Google Messages acquired iMessage reactions for RCS chats, but the solution is unsatisfactory for anyone who routinely communicates with iPhone users. Users can use emoji and likes in iMessage to respond to conventional SMS messages, but they will only be displayed appropriately for recipients who are also using iMessage.

For the time being, it’s unclear how this “classification” would operate, although one would assume that Google Messages would recognize incoming messages that begin with “Liked” and try to connect them to a previous message. Once Google Message has worked out what message is being reacted to, it’s possible that the incoming iMessage fallback will be hidden and replaced with an emoji beneath the original message.

Google brought emojis to iMessage reactions

Google employs emoji, while Apple uses a heart icon, a “ha ha” label, and other punctuation. As a result, the Android software appears to transform the heart into a face with heart eyes, “ha ha” into a smiling face, and so forth. Although some detail may be lost in translation, it’s still a vast improvement over Google’s old technique of presenting Tapbacks.

The update is now being rolled out by Google. We’re not quite to the point where iMessage is available on Android, but at least, Google is treating nice to iOS.