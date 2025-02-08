Google Messages Will Soon Let You Make WhatsApp Video Calls – Here’s How?

Google is set to revolutionize its messaging platform with an exciting new integration—WhatsApp video calls directly from Google Messages. This feature, discovered in an APK teardown of the latest Messages app, will allow users to start a WhatsApp video call right from their chat window.

WhatsApp Video Calls Are Coming to Google Messages

If you and the person you’re chatting with on Google Messages have WhatsApp, a new video call option will appear in the top-right menu. Tapping the WhatsApp Video Call button will seamlessly launch a video call within WhatsApp. It will eliminate the need to switch between apps manually.



The feature is currently limited to one-on-one conversations. For group chats, or if the recipient does not have WhatsApp installed, Google Messages will default to Google Meet for video calling. However, Google may allow users to choose between WhatsApp and Google Meet in the coming future. This integration signals a major shift in Google’s approach to messaging. By embracing third-party services like WhatsApp, Google is acknowledging the dominance of cross-platform messaging apps over its own Meet or Duo solutions. Furthermore, this move will improve user experience by reducing friction and offering a seamless way to connect with contacts through their preferred platforms.

Google has not officially announced a release date, but the presence of this functionality in the latest Google Messages APK suggests that it is actively in development. It is anticipated to roll out in the coming weeks as part of a larger update to Google Messages. With Apple still refusing to support RCS in iMessage, Google is taking bold steps to improve its messaging platform by integrating widely used services like WhatsApp. This update will make Google Messages a more compelling option for Android users, offering flexibility and a truly unified messaging experience.

