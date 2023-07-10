Google Messages Will Soon Pick Up Animated Emojis Making Texts More Lively

The new change applies to a whole lot of emoji currently available on your keyboard. It is making texts livelier. The point worth mentioning here is that the inclusion of emoji animations within Messages was first found by a Reddit user. On the other hand, Android expert Mishaal Rahman also seems to have welcomed a tip on the new visual addition, with a user in the replies later confirming its presence. Let me tell you that the new feature doesn’t seem to be live for everyone. It is actually a region-restricted rollout at the moment. We hope that soon it will make its way to all people, however, in phases.

We hope Google will provide all the appropriate information on animated emoji when it’s available for all Google Messages users. Right now, the current addition to the app is a new badge for RCS chats together with direct replies for users of the web version of Messages.

