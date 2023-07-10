Google Messages Will Soon Pick Up Animated Emojis Making Texts More Lively

Jul 10, 2023
Google Messages is one of the default messaging apps on some of the best Android phones out there. The app is no doubt essential for everyday communication as it can handle conventional SMS/MMS. Together with that, it can also endure more refined RCS standards, making it suitable to connect with virtually anyone with a phone number. In order to improve user experience, the app has recently got advanced AI features helping users jot down quick replies. The point worth mentioning here is that the chat app is now selecting animated emojis, albeit with some restrictions.

Google Messages Gets Updated With Some AI Features

The point notable here is that sending standard emoji is already doable in Messages. However, the addition of animated emoji will make it more exciting. Isn’t it?  Let me tell you that it appears like animations only work when you send one emoji. When using more than one emoji or even a combo of text and emoji doesn’t seem to activate the animation.

The new change applies to a whole lot of emoji currently available on your keyboard. It is making texts livelier. The point worth mentioning here is that the inclusion of emoji animations within Messages was first found by a Reddit user. On the other hand, Android expert Mishaal Rahman also seems to have welcomed a tip on the new visual addition, with a user in the replies later confirming its presence. Let me tell you that the new feature doesn’t seem to be live for everyone. It is actually a region-restricted rollout at the moment. We hope that soon it will make its way to all people, however, in phases.

We hope Google will provide all the appropriate information on animated emoji when it’s available for all Google Messages users. Right now, the current addition to the app is a new badge for RCS chats together with direct replies for users of the web version of Messages.

