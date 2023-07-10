Google Messages Will Soon Pick Up Animated Emojis Making Texts More Lively
Google Messages is one of the default messaging apps on some of the best Android phones out there. The app is no doubt essential for everyday communication as it can handle conventional SMS/MMS. Together with that, it can also endure more refined RCS standards, making it suitable to connect with virtually anyone with a phone number. In order to improve user experience, the app has recently got advanced AI features helping users jot down quick replies. The point worth mentioning here is that the chat app is now selecting animated emojis, albeit with some restrictions.