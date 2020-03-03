Google & Microsoft Cancels Two Conferences Due to Corona Virus Outbreak

Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Google & Microsoft both have decided to cancel the two industry conferences. Google’s Cloud Next in San Francisco and Microsoft’s MVP Summit in the Seattle suburbs of Bellevue and Redmond.

Google has mentioned that it is planning to make its Cloud Next conference, an enterprise-focused meetup that is dedicated to G Suite and other cloud computing tools and by attendees the largest Google conference, into a “digital-first” event. Microsoft is also planning to do the same with its MVP Summit.

The company said in a statement posted to the Cloud Next website:

“We are transforming the event into Google Cloud Next ’20: Digital Connect, a free, global, digital-first, multi-day event connecting our attendees to Next ’20 content and each other through streamed keynotes, breakout sessions, interactive learning and digital ‘ask an expert’ sessions with Google teams,”

According to Google, Cloud Next was planned to take place at San Francisco’s Moscone Center from April 6th to April 8th. Now the company will refund both the cost of tickets for the event and hotel stays to the attendees. Furthermore, all the registered attendees will get access to the digital version of the event.

Microsoft’s MVP Summit is a networking event for its Most Valuable Professional program and it will also transit to a virtual version, which is going to take place from March 16th to 20th.

Microsoft has canceled its MVP Summit due to coronavirus concerns. A potential sign of things to come for Build https://t.co/zWTyLLWoXp — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) March 2, 2020

