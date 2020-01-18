Last year, Google has first time introduced the mid-range smartphones for the users who can’t afford expensive ones. In 2020, users will also see the same trend. This year, we will also get the mid-range smartphones too. According to some reports, Two New Google Mid-Rangers Surfaced Online. The 2020 phones would be Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL.

Both phones are in the development phase and 4a will come with the Snapdragon 730 and 4a XL with Snapdragon 765 chipsets. Google usually code-names its phones after fishes. Now, this year the phone will be called sunfish, redfin, and bramble. The first device will come with the Snapdragon 730 SoC. It will be a mid-range phone to compete with the Redmi K30 and Samsung Galaxy A71.

Whereas the other two phones, Redfin and Bramble, will come with the Snapdragon 765. However, according to some reports, both are the same phones and would be called Pixel 4a XL. It will come with Android 10 out of the box. As it will come with the SD765 it will be a 5G phone. Obviously, it will be a bit expensive as compared to the Pixel 4a.

There is no word when the company will launch these devices. But we may see them sometime in the first quarter of 2020.