Google Nearby Sharing-AirDrop Clone goes into Beta testing

Google has recently launched a Nearby sharing feature for beta testing. So users who are beta testers will be able to enjoy this feature. Google Nearby sharing feature is a competitor of Apple’s Airdrop which lets users shared media in the air. Beta users will not be able to see an option to share something “Nearby” in the Android share menu.

This feature will let you share gadgets that are in your mobile devices with other people around you. Android Police has got hands-on experience with the feature and has shared some of the screenshots with us which clearly shows that this feature is totally same as AirDrop.

Google Nearby Sharing goes into Beta testing

As soon as this feature is enabled, it starts looking for different gadgets. As soon as it discovers one, users will be share all kinds of files, etc. Users will be facilitated to select the visibility level for contacts and can also turn off the feature if needed.

Furthermore, not all users enrolled in Beta for Google Play Services will be able to see this function. This feature is restricted so users will have to wait longer until this feature launches for everyone. we will let you know more about it soon.

