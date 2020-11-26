Google has introduced a new ‘Verse by Verse’ AI-powered tool that allows users to compose poetry inspired by classic poets. Users are able to select up to three poets for inspiration, such as Emily Dickinson, Robert Frost and Edgar Allan Poe. From there, they can select the syllable count and the rhyme. The tool will then ask them to write the first line. When a user writes the first line, the AI suggests some more options.

Once a user writes the first line, he/she can either write a second one or choose from a series of options of their favourite poets they’ve selected. It is important to note that the tool is designed to inspire you so, it will not help you to create an entire poem for you from suggestions. Once the user completes the selection or writing, they can choose to end the poem or write another stanza.

Google New AI-Powered Tool Helps You to Compose Poetry

“When you write the living thrilling lines of a poem, you put yourself into each verse. Whether you’re writing for family, friends or an audience of thousands, each poem carries a part of you. When composing such a poem, each line is carefully crafted, which requires a lot of creative energy. Verse by Verse can help get those creative juices flowing: it’s our experiment using AI to augment the creative process of composing a poem. It will offer ideas that you can use, alter, or reject as you see fit. Verse by Verse is a creative helper, an inspiration—not a replacement,” according to Google.

Google has created this tool by feeding the AI a large collection of classic poetry. The tech giant company claims that the tool is simple and user friendly. Using verse-by-verse, you can compose a whole poem. Google gives full control of this creative process to its users.

