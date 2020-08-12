Coronavirus isn’t going anywhere soon. Well, America has opened school however in just two weeks they have reported 91,000 children who fought this pandemic. Well God knows what will be their next step, but tech giant Google is trying its level best to provide students with virtual education. And for this, Google yesterday announced a number of new features that will make virtual education easier. Among new features, the company has also released a new update to its conferencing services, Google Meet, and a new homework helper tool that only needs a photo from the phone. Google New Tools in Meet will Help with Virtual Education during COVID19.

Google New Tools in Meet

Google has revealed that for Meet, a larger tilted view can show up to 49 participants. It was already announced in June but the company has announced that users will get to use it in September. Initially, when tilted view was launched in Google, it had the ability to see on 16 participants at that time. So the facility to see 49 participants is a big jump and it will bring Meet on par with Zoom.

Google is also planning to integrate its digital whiteboard named, Jam board into the meet incoming September and in October, Google will add the ability to blur or replace your background. Are not these two features amazing?

In October, G Suite Enterprise for Education customers will be able to create breakout rooms in Meet. This functionality will allow virtual classes to break into smaller group discussions. Moreover, teachers will be able to track attendance in the Meet meeting as well in the coming October.

The company has also announced moderation controls, helping educators to manage their classes easily. By the end of this month, moderators will have the ability to stop people from joining meetings who were kicked out of the room two times.

Google also shared new tools to help students upskill themselves using their phones. No doubt, these are all amazing features.

