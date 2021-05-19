Samsung has confirmed that the company will not use Tizen for its smartwatches but in its future smartwatches, but it looks to revamp Wear, collaboration with Google.

During the Googles I/O developer conference for 2021, which started yesterday the company announced a few tweaks coming to Android 12. Hots topics were safety and privacy and ways to improve collaboration. An unlikely discovery came about by way of an update for Wear OS, with the company highlighting wanting to work with Samsung to combine Tizen and Wear OS, thus ‘building a unified platform.

Google Newfound Partnership With Samsung to Focus on Updating Wear OS

Google and Samsung have committed to join hands to improve Wear OS at Google’s annual developer conference. It has highlighted bringing 30% faster app launches, enhancing battery life, and attracting more developers to the wearable platform are the key objectives for the technology leaders. The revamp of the OS intends to bring new navigation techniques, new tiles to customize the carousel on the home screen, and first-party app experiences such as updated pay, YouTube Music, and Map apps. It will also look again at Samsung’s watch face editor tools which will bring personalization capabilities to Wear OS. Google did not comment on the features it will make to its platform. Although the company did confirm that the rollout is projected for Autumn 2021

It is indeed an exciting time for smartwatch makers who will be able to offer a ‘customized user experience’. Google pay will start working with smartwatches in 26 new countries, offering up Youtube Music on Wear OS towards the latter half of the year. It is also promising tracking health progress throughout the day and all by the touch of a button on your wrist.

The overall message is that the future looks bright for Wear OS. Google and Samsung together will excite developers and consumers alike.

