Google Cancles April Fool’s Day this Year Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

As the threat of coronavirus has affected the lives of people around the globe, Google has decided not try to fool the world with its April 1 jokes this year. The tech giant has confirmed it via internal email that the company will not follow the previous practice this year as it has been consistent in making light hearted April Fool’s Day jokes in the past.

According to the email, that the company will save the jokes for next April and that will “undoubtedly be a whole lot brighter than this one.”(We hope the World will get rid of the disease soon).

Google’s Chief Marketing Officer Lorraine Twohill state in the email:

Google will “take the year off from that tradition out of respect for all those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Our highest goal right now is to be helpful to people, so let’s save the jokes for next April, which will undoubtedly be a whole lot brighter than this one. We’ve already stopped any centralised April Fool’s efforts but realize there may be smaller projects within teams that we don’t know about.”

Lorraine also directed the whole team to cancel any jokes if they have planned both internally or externally. Hopefully other companies will also follow the Google’s lead and cancel their own April Fools’ plans accordingly.

