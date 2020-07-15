Google offers 100,000 scholarships in data science

Google has announced 100,000 need-based scholarships in data science, project management and UX in the face of the unprecedented increase in unemployment caused by the emerging global pandemic.

The certifications are offered via the famous Coursera E-Learning platform. Google employees will create and teach the respective courses, and they will not require a college degree. As per Google, these certifications can be done on the basis of the speed at which the student studies and completes given tasks within three to six months of commencement.

Google has also confirmed that these certifications will be considered equivalent to a four-year college degree for related roles at the company. Based on their strong performance , high market demand, and well-paying jobs, the company chose to offer those topics.

In other reports, Google’s Senior Vice President of Public Relations, Kent Walker recently revealed that the internet engine is now supplying the YWCA, NPower, and JFF with $10 million in grants from Google.org to support workplace boards and non-profits develop their career training services and expand access to technical resources for youth, veterans, and underserved Americans.