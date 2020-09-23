A few weeks back, Google officially rolled out Android 11 for smartphones. Now, the company made an announcement that the Android 11 is also coming for Android TVs but it is not a direct copy of Android 11 for smartphones. Android 11 for TVs are coming with some exclusive features.

The Google said that it will partner with multiple OEMs. Android 11 will hit the TVs in a few months. However, those who already have the ADT-3 Developer Kit are able to get the update.

Google Officially Announces Android 11 for TVs

This latest system is coming with better memory management and one-time permissions for secure workability accompanied with privacy features to reduce the system’s vulnerability. Many features that came with Android 11 will be available in the latest system coming to Android TV.

Click here to read about: Google Rolls Outs Android 11 Beta 1.5 with Bugfixes

Additionally, the latest system will have an “Auto Low Latency Mode and low latency media decoding” for TVs. A new Tuner Framework with updated Media CAS support will also be appeared in this system. The system will be supporting gamepads too, a feature that will be important for Stadia on the TV.

According to Google,” the Android 11 system allows better control over TV functions. Th new framework functionality for managing System LEDs and physical microphone mute buttons also facilitate integrations for far-field microphone enabled devices”.

Android TV apps developer are able to test their apps with Google’s “test harness mode for Android TV”. Google is working closely with TV manufacturers in order to deliver the new Android 11 to consumers.

Recommended Reading: Google Adds iOS 14 Search Widget