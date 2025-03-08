Google One subscription prices increase in Pakistan, making cloud storage more expensive for users. The Basic plan, which offers 100GB of storage, has seen a significant jump from Rs. 219 per month to Rs. 419 per month. For users opting for the annual plan, the new cost is Rs. 4,199 per year, up from the previous price.

While the price hike is effective immediately for new subscribers, existing annual plan users will experience the increase on their next billing cycle.

Google One Subscription Prices Increase in Pakistan: Here’s Why

Here is a breakdown of the updated monthly prices for Google One storage plans:

100GB Basic Plan – Rs. 419 per month

Other higher-tier plans – Prices vary based on storage capacity and additional features

Google One is a premium cloud storage service that extends storage beyond the free 15GB provided with every Google account. It covers Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos, ensuring users have ample space for their files, emails, and media.

Apart from storage, premium Google One plans offer additional features, such as:

Unlimited Magic Editor for Google Photos

Google Workspace Premium features

Gemini Advanced AI tools

VPN for added security

These perks make Google One a popular choice for professionals, students, and businesses needing secure and reliable cloud storage.

Why Did Google Increase Prices?

Many users initially speculated that the price hike was due to fluctuations in Pakistan’s exchange rate against the US dollar. However, this is not the case for two key reasons:

The exchange rate has remained relatively stable in recent months, making it unlikely to cause such a 100% increase. The price adjustment was not exclusive to Pakistan—it was a global change affecting multiple countries, including: Australia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Egypt

Ghana

Indonesia

Japan

Kazakhstan

Mexico

Nigeria

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Sri Lanka

Türkiye

Tanzania

Official Statement from Google

Google has confirmed that the primary reason for the price increase is the rising cost of maintaining and expanding cloud infrastructure. In a statement on its support page, Google explained:

“When current Google One members renew their subscription on or after 21 March 2025, they’ll be charged the new price. If existing members don’t want to renew their subscription at the new price, they can cancel their membership on or before 20 March 2025.”

When Google support was contacted for further clarification, they confirmed that the increase was due to:

Infrastructure maintenance and improvements

Expansion of data centers

Ongoing development of new features

What This Means for Pakistani Users

For Pakistani users who rely on Google One for cloud storage, the higher cost may be a concern, especially for those who need large amounts of storage for business, academic, or personal use. However, the increase also reflects Google’s ongoing investment in enhancing security, performance, and AI-powered features for its users.

If you are currently subscribed to Google One, you have until March 20, 2025, to decide whether to continue at the new price or cancel your subscription before the higher charges take effect.

