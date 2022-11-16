Google One VPN For Windows & MAC Is Rolling Out Widely

Google One is one of the top five VPN providers we will definitely suggest you to check out. The point worth mentioning here is that it has only been available on smartphones and tablets so far. Google promised its VPN service will make its way to desktops a long time ago. However, that didn’t happen in the past. A good piece of info is that around a week ago, the company announced that Windows and Mac users are now able to download the VPN client, and the service is now fully operational for them.

Google One VPN Now Available for Windows & MAC Users

In order to download and set up the Google One VPN client on your Windows computer or Mac, follow the steps written down below:

visit one.google.com/benefits

navigate to the card offering VPN protection for multiple devices

It will be visible if you’re subscribed to the 2TB Google One plan

Click the View Details button

Download the VPN client using the button in the lower right corner

Follow the on-screen instructions to install the client

After you’ve done this, you can access it using the taskbar notification when the VPN is active

Tap the Quit VPN button to exit the application

Getting the VPN working on macOS uses the above steps together with a few additional ones. They include:

enabling a system extension

adding VPN configurations

optionally approving auto-start capability for the VPN client

You can access the app’s settings by clicking the icon in the menu bar area while the VPN is active

Google One VPN for desktop is now available in the same regions as its mobile services. We hope that more countries and regions will be added to this list in due course. The search giant also has comprehensive support documentation in case you run into issues with Google One VPN on Windows & Mac.

