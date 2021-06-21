Google Tech Giant company established its first brick-and-mortar store in New York City’s Chelsea area. Just a month after the firm initially suggested intentions to build a physical retail store. The retail shop provides brand clients immediate access to the smartphones and other intelligent home goods of the company.

In 2016, Google started manufacturing smartphones and other smart speakers with voice control. The items have been offering through the online shop of the firm. Google provides customers the opportunity to visit the shop physically and to get access to Google’s all range of products.

Also Read: Excitingly Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Huawei Developing a Fast Charging Standard for Better Use

Google Opens in New York City Its First Retail Store

When planning for the store, Google considers various factors. The intricacies, esthetics, and warm and friendly character of the shop make this obvious. This is the best way to understand. The shop is not only a retail shop but also an experience place where consumers may test their different goods, such as Pixel phones and Nest devices.

Not only that, clients can experience how the software and services Google provides such as Google Search, Google Assistant, Google Maps, YouTube, Stadia, and many more come to life while in use.

The store has several highlights in design, but the 17-foot circular glass structure, Google Imagination Space, is a feature that sticks out. This has been created and developed with local partners in New York.

There is a part in the shop, which aims to interact directly with the items. A team of shop attendants is also available to answer your inquiries about the items available. Repairs and fixing difficulties are also be offered on-site.

You may be also interested in: Cricket Legend Shoaib Akhtar Joins Crypto World with his own NFT



