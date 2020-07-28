Currently, Apple Pay and Google Pay are competing with each other and won the confidence of the customers across the globe while other services like Samsung Pay and LG Pay are still struggling to keep up. Both Apple Pay and Google Pay are making efforts to bring their mobile payment services to larger audiences. To win the race, Google Pay now expands its services to 25 new banks in 14 countries.

Google Pay Expands to 14 countries

All those customers having this facility in their region can start using Google Pay by downloading the app from the Play Store if they don’t have it on their phone. Then, they need to follow the step-by-step guide to add their cards and start using Google Pay.

Here is the list of banks that now support Google Pay: