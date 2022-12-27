Google Payment Issue Resolved

Advertisement

The Google Payment issue which got hype during the last few weeks is finally resolved. The government of Pakistan took some weeks to clear the issue of pending payments to Google.

Advertisement

This Google Payment issue was highlighted when the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) last month blocked payments of $34 million in direct carrier billing (DCB) to international service providers such as Google, Amazon, and Meta. Due to non-payment issues, Google suspended carrier-paid apps in Pakistan. However, people perceived it differently and fake news started circulating revealing that users won’t be able to download google play store apps from December 1st.

In actual, Google has suspended the purchase of carrier-paid apps in Pakistan via mobile phone due to non-payment of outstanding dues, held after the central bank shut down the mechanism of payment. Over this telecom companies were also concerned, and a letter was sent to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

Advertisement

This matter was indeed quite serious and all stakeholders were consulted to resolve the issue. So, finally, the issue is resolved and this news was announced by officials from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication. They revealed that this issue is resolved with the help of the Finance Division. It was also mentioned that as per the directives by Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, payments have been made to Google companies.

Also Read: Google Pixel Roadmap Leaks, here’s what to expect from next year until 2025