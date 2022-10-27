In India, Google was penalized a total of 113 million dollars for engaging in anti-competitive business activities. According to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the American company utilized its dominating position to coerce app developers into utilizing its own in-app payment mechanism rather than allowing third-party businesses to participate.

The regulatory body pointed out that this platform is the primary means by which developers may earn money from in-app sales and monetize their work. According to a spokesman for Google, the firm is currently studying the verdict and determining the company’s future moves in light of the fact that the order is subject to appeal before an Indian tribunal.

In addition to this, the organization was required to implement eight different solutions or operational improvements within a period of three months. According to the CCI ruling, this entails not prohibiting “app developers from employing any third-party billing/payment processing services, either for in-app transactions or for purchasing apps.”

An antitrust complaint prompted an examination into the manner in which Google conducts its business on the market for payment services in the year 2020. The law company that is defending the complainant asserts that the order will be beneficial to competition and will result in decreased costs for app developers.

In the span of one week, Google has now been hit with a total of two separate fines in India. It was also forced to pay $162 million (INR 13.38 billion) for anti-competitive tactics, such as bundling Chrome and YouTube with Android, as well as restricting customers’ ability to uninstall pre-installed applications such as Maps and Gmail. This verdict was handed down on Thursday of last week.

Read Also: Best Google Meet Features

For more details, Visit the link Google: India orders Google to pay another $113m fine