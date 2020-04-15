Google Phone App Shows Up on Play Store for Non-Google Phones

Thanks to Google, it has finally made the availability of the Phone app on the Play Store for non-Google-branded devices. Before that, we have seen the Google Phone app pre-installed only on Google’s Pixel series of smartphones and Android One devices while there are many users who were liking the app and wish to sideload Google’s apps but was unable to do that as the Phone app was not available for a non-Google smartphone.

The Phone app never showed up on the Google Play Store in the search results but it looks like the Google Phone public beta app is now showing up on a non-Pixel device for the download.

Google Phone App Shows Up on Play Store for Some Phones Non-Google Phones

No doubt, Google has made the availability of phone app and users are able to download on the Play Store, but it is also important to note it here that all devices are not able to find it on the Play Store.

According to XDA Developers report:

“Samsung and OnePlus devices, in particular, are not able to search for the Google Phone app on the Play Store. However, Asus ZenFone 6 users running the latest ZenUI updates have confirmed that they can use the Google Phone app on their smartphones, albeit, a beta version.”

If you are interested to use the Google Phone app and want to check if the phone, you are using, is compatible you can search on the Play Store for the app. You have also an option to sideload the beta app via APK Mirror, to check the app. Some reports say that it is not sure if Google has released the Phone app on the Play Store officially or it has popped up accidentally.

