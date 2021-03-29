It seems like Google is trying its best to help people stay alive and happy by viewing their old memories. A few days back, the company had launched a memories feature for Google assistant and now it has something new related to memories on the Photos app. Though Memories is not new for Photos, this time Google has added a new memory collection to the existing one. Previously, for the Google Photos app, the company had added new collections of photos, named Cheers. This collection included images of beer; beer in glasses, beer in cans, beer in bottles, and more. The new Memories collection is named “In the spotlight”. This new collection has photos containing stages and crowds.

Google Photos adds ” In the Spotlight Memories” collection

This new addition was spotted by Android Police. According to them, it will take around two weeks for photos to appear in Memories. However, you can be a lucky user who would have already received it. So in order to check it out, open the Google Photos app and tap at the photos at the bottom of the screen. You will be directed to a new screen where you will find collected images at the top.