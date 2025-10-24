Google Photos is reportedly working on a new AI-powered meme generator that will allow users to put their own faces into popular meme templates. According to recent findings, the feature is currently called “Me Meme.” As the name suggests, it lets users create personalized memes using photos of themselves, their friends, or family members. The tool will rely on Google’s generative AI to automatically fit a person’s face into a chosen meme template.

To use this upcoming feature, users will need to upload a clear selfie or any reference photo to Google Photos’ cloud backup. Since the tool runs on AI, it requires an image that’s already available in the app. Google recommends using a selfie where the face is clearly visible for the best results.

Google Photos Could Soon Let You Turn Yourself into a Meme — Here’s How It Works

Once available, users will be able to pick from a range of meme templates. The only confirmed one so far is the classic “This is fine” meme. However, there will be more templates for sure. After selecting a template, the AI will blend the user’s face into the meme, creating a personalized image that’s ready to share on social media or group chats.

This new addition fits into Google Photos’ growing list of creative tools. The app already offers features like photo-to-video generation, AI-powered editing, and object removal tools. The “Me Meme” option will take personalization a step further, allowing users to turn ordinary photos into funny, shareable moments.

Interestingly, Google seems to be exploring AI-generated memes beyond Photos. Reports suggest that a similar AI meme generator is also in development for Gboard, Google’s popular keyboard app. However, that feature hasn’t been released publicly either.

For now, the “Me Meme” tool remains hidden within Google Photos version 7.51.0, and there’s no confirmed release date yet. It’s unclear whether users will be able to upload their own meme templates or if they’ll have to use the ones provided by Google.

Still, the idea of transforming yourself into a meme using just a selfie and a few taps sounds both amusing and creative. If and when Google rolls out this update, it could become a viral hit among users who love sharing funny moments online.

So, the next time you scroll through memes, don’t just laugh — you might soon become one.