Google Photos Desktop Web Browser Gets Google Lens Functionality

Spotted by 9 to 5Google, Google Lens is made available for Google Photos desktop web browser. With this feature, Google will identify the text through Optical Character Recognition Technology (OCR). Google Lens shows pulsating dots all over the image while identifying text. Previously, Google had integrated the Lens function to Google Photos’ Android App which helps users scan saved images.

No doubt, Google is making several changes to the app for offering a better experience and has also launched a new logo for Lens featuring a camera that symbolizes improved working than before.

How does Google Lens work?

When a user opens an image having some text on it, Google will automatically give an option to “Copy Text from Image”, placed just beside the other options including share, edit, zoom, and controls. When a user selects this option, pulsating dots will appear on the image, extracting text from it.

This feature works so well that it also gives the user a choice to select any part of the text they want to analyze. I have a habit of googling things and usually, I get some useful material written on images which I had to write on words myself. This useful feature will easily analyze the handwritten, typed, or printed text and convert it into machine-encoded text.

No doubt, it is the best feature till now and will definitely make lives easier.

