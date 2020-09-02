The Google Photos for iOS is receiving an updated video editor that is also bringing several useful new features. These latest features will enable you to trim video clips, add filters, crop, and make adjustments such as exposure, contrast, and saturation.

Google Photos for iOS: Now Crop, Trim & Add Filters

You will notice that the video editor options work similarly to the existing image editing tools. It is very simple, you only need to tap the “edit” button when previewing a video, and you will get to see the new editor, that is coming with several new tabs, in addition to the existing “export frame” option.

In a new update, you will get to enjoy a variety of filters, such as an “Auto” filter that intelligently adjusts your video. It also brings manual adjustment controls, divided into a Light menu (for exposure, contrast, whites, highlights, shadows, blacks, and vignette sliders) and Color (to adjust saturation, warmth, tint, skin tone, and deep blue).

There is a variety of options in the crop menu, which helps you when you convert video to share on social media platforms like Instagram. In the new editor, there are both preset crops, like 16:9, 4:3, 3:2, and square, along with the option to manually adjust your frame according to your choice.

“Adjust” comes with a wide range of controls: Exposure, Contrast, Whites, Highlights, Shadows, Blacks, Saturation, Warmth, Tint, Skin tone, Blue tone, Pop, and Vignette.

Previously, we were limited to basic stabilization, rotation, and adjustments to start and stop time but the new additions have expanded the level of control users on the videos within the Google Photos app. The new UI is cleaner, smooth, and more modern.

