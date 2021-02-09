Google Photos focused on enhancing the user’s photo viewing experience from the last year. The app has been working on new updates to boost the app’s video experience.

Google Photos finally introduces a feature – pinch-to-zoom videos! When you double-tapping on the video as it plays will allow you to zoom in, and dragging your finger over it will let you pan across to see details up close as events unfold.

Google Photos Introduces Pinch-To-Zoom Feature for Videos

Google has created some new video features from slow-motion videos to filters, but users’ biggest concern is that they do not zoom into videos during playing. The new update addressed this issue. The app now allows users to pinch to zoom on videos as well as double-tap.

Users can view and trace specific areas in the video for a closer look while zoom using the pinch to zoom feature. The double-tap, however, covers the video on your phone screen, and double-tapping for a second time will zoom out similar to how photos zoom in and zoom out.

‘Flip’ is also a highly desired feature for Google Photos. Users will rotate the photos but don’t flip images. Since Google addressed the demand for video zooms, the flip feature would most likely be introduced in the next update.

Currently, this feature is available only to a couple of users, it will take some time to hit all users of Google photos.

