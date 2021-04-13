iCloud Photos is very famous among people due to its reliability and amazing features. While Google Photos is trying to be the best and in order to compete with iCloud, it is trying to introduce upgraded features and has redesigned Movie Editor. Though the company has promised the rollout of update containing great features long ago, the delay in launch has only demotivated users. Some of the lucky users received it before time by being a part of testing however now gradually more people are getting the new update.

Google Photos is Rolling Out Redesigned Movie Editor

While there are many new features, the new native artistic tool suite is the most useful feature for photographers. Soon users will be able to crop both photos and videos, will be able to make granular edits and multiple new filters. The new tool kit includes brightness, contrast, saturation, and skin tone & color controls. These controls along with features are applicable to both Photos and videos. The app also allows users to crop and draw sketches.

To enjoy the above-mentioned features, users need to have the latest Android version 8.0 and 3GB RAM. Apple fans are more tilted towards iCloud, there are many users as a backup storage option. Google Photos lost its charm after it ended the free cloud storage plan and iCloud got more famous. The addition of new features might push users’ to switch back to the app.

