According to the latest reports, Google Photos is testing a new feature that should make finding images and videos easier. While searching for images of a specific person within Google Photos, users will be able to refine the search by choosing whether to show results including favourites, videos, collages, selfies, animations, creations, movies, screenshots, motion photos and archived.

Google Photos is Testing New Feature to Make You Search Easier

Moreover, if you want to search for the pictures of a specific person or a group of people, it will make it easy for you to search throughout your gallery. All you have to do is add people to your initial search to view images and videos that contain all the people you’ve selected. Isn’t it really easy to search for the mages by persons?

According to a report revealed by Android Police, the new Google filtering feature is in the testing phase and is not available for everyone. Moreover, the filters also appear to not be specific to a particular version of Google Photos. It is unclear when the new feature will be available for all users. But we are hoping to get the feature by the end of next month.

Google Photos is continuously getting useful updates to provide more ease to the users. Just recently, it has redesigned its movie editor to make it easy to edit your videos. Similarly, its latest update has provided more functionality to the users to add media files while offline.

