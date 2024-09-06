Google Photos New Upgrade Will Make Your life Easier

Google has launched new search capabilities for its Photos app, which allows users to find images using more detailed and conversational queries. For example, users can now search with phrases like “Junaid painting in the backyard.” The feature called ‘Ask Photos’ is currently rolling out in English for both Android and iOS users. Moreover, Google plans to include additional languages in the coming weeks. Users can also sort search results by date or relevance. The update will make it easier to find specific images quickly.

In addition, select U.S. users are gaining early access to “Ask Photos” through Google Labs. This advanced feature uses Gemini AI to improve search functionality. The feature also understands the context of your photo gallery, like important people, hobbies, and favorite foods. For instance, you can ask, “What did we eat at the hotel in Murree?” to retrieve relevant details.

Moreover, ‘Ask Photos’ operates as a conversational chatbot, that enables users to offer additional hints if the initial search doesn’t provide the desired results. It can also help in summarizing highlights from trips or suggest the best photos from particular events.

Google says that Ask Photos queries might be reviewed by other users to improve the service. However, it says that this occurs only after disconnecting from your Google Account to ensure your privacy. Generally, the responses from Ask Photos are not viewed by other people, except when you give feedback or in rare cases of abuse or harm.

