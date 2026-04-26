Google Photos has introduced a new editing feature called “AI Enhance,” now available to users worldwide. This update reflects Google’s ongoing effort to expand the app’s photo editing capabilities with simple, accessible tools powered by artificial intelligence.

The AI Enhance option appears within the app’s editor, alongside existing tools like Enhance and Dynamic in the Auto tab. As the name suggests, the feature uses AI to improve images automatically with a single tap, making it easy for users who want quick results without manual adjustments.

Google Photos Rolls Out AI Enhance Feature to All Users

In practical use, AI Enhance focuses on common photo issues. It can improve lighting by restoring details in both bright and dark areas, adjust colors to make images look more vivid, and correct minor exposure problems. These improvements are subtle rather than dramatic, which may appeal to users who prefer natural-looking edits over heavily processed images.

While the feature performs reliably, it does not introduce anything groundbreaking compared to other AI-based photo editing tools already available in the market. Many competing apps offer similar enhancements, often with more advanced controls or noticeable transformations. However, the strength of AI Enhance lies in its simplicity and convenience. Users don’t need editing experience to get decent results, which aligns with Google Photos’ goal of making photo management and editing easy for everyone.

Another advantage is accessibility. The AI Enhance feature is currently available for free and has been rolled out globally to Android users. This wide availability ensures that a large number of users can try the feature without needing a subscription or premium upgrade, at least for now.

Google has noted that the quality of the results may vary depending on the device being used. This suggests that some of the processing happens directly on the device, likely to improve speed and efficiency. However, the feature is not fully offline. Testing shows that it requires an internet connection to function, indicating that cloud-based processing still plays a role in delivering the final result.

This hybrid approach—combining on-device and cloud processing—is becoming more common in AI-powered apps. It allows companies to balance performance with resource demands, ensuring that features work smoothly across a wide range of devices.

Overall, the addition of AI Enhance is a useful, if modest, upgrade to Google Photos. It doesn’t aim to replace professional editing tools or advanced AI solutions, but it does provide a quick and effective way to improve everyday photos. For casual users, this kind of one-tap enhancement can make a noticeable difference without adding complexity.